KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 89,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,136. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

