Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2,174.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.34. 17,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,063. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

