KickCoin (KICK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, YoBit and Kucoin. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, YoBit, HitBTC, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.