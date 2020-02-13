KickToken (KICK) Price Up 65.1% Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, ABCC, Mercatox and CoinBene. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $852,744.00 and $314,626.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 781,173,067,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,983,060,695 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exmo, P2PB2B, ABCC, OOOBTC, KuCoin, BitMart, Mercatox, COSS, TOKOK, Coinsbit, Bilaxy, HitBTC, CoinBene, ProBit Exchange, Livecoin, Dcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

