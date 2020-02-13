Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 92 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 92 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $787.75 per share, with a total value of $72,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 106 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $777.46 per share, with a total value of $82,410.76.

On Thursday, February 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $803.97 per share, with a total value of $6,431.76.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $780.04 per share, with a total value of $105,305.40.

On Friday, January 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $755.71 per share, with a total value of $102,020.85.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 203 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $742.00 per share, with a total value of $150,626.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.13 per share, with a total value of $100,712.81.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $759.00 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $781.94 per share, with a total value of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $792.86 per share, with a total value of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

NYSE:TPL traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $784.90. 231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $783.62 and its 200-day moving average is $690.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 82.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 67.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

