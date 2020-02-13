Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNSL stock opened at $124.10 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $109,898.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,706,813. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

