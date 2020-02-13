KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 2,543,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.