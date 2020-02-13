KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.72. 1,157,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,730. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. KLA has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.