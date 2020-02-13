Kleros Trading 57.1% Higher Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $136,902.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,965,910 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.