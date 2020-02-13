Klimatas Price Hits $0.0186 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $13,449.00 and $1,351.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020664 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00211835 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000237 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 188.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002180 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.