Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,344 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.44% of Korn Ferry worth $33,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,875. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

