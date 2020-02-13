Kraft Heinz Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,381,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,883. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

