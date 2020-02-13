Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730,803 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $54,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,320,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,883. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

