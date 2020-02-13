Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) is 1492 Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 2.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 109,631 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $146,150.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $190,891.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,857 shares of company stock worth $1,073,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

