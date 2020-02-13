Krios (KRI) Trading Down 33.2% Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,338.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Krios has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.