Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Kroger worth $44,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

KR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,468. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

