KZ Cash One Day Volume Reaches $538,958.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 277% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 332% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $135,747.00 and approximately $538,958.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007908 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.