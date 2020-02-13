Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $36,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

NYSE LH traded up $7.22 on Thursday, hitting $194.73. 1,454,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,255. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $188.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

