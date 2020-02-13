Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.75-$12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.97. Laboratory Corp. of America also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.75-12.15 EPS.

Shares of LH traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.78. 42,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $188.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

