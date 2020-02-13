Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LAMR opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

