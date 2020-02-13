Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top and Bilaxy. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $23,321.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

