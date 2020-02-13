LanaCoin (LANA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $141,327.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,389,498,760 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

