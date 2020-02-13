Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LRE traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 788.50 ($10.37). 699,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 762.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 723.70. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7,885.00. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

