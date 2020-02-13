Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Lantronix updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.06 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 15,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.78. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Get Lantronix alerts:

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Insiders have sold a total of 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.