Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,742 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $41,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

