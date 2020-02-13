Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,152 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.13% of Legg Mason worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LM. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. 22,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,404. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.