Leidos’ (LDOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $111.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LDOS. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,455,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

