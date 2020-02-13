LEOcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $399,071.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $399,071.00 and approximately $623.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,230.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.02596951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.58 or 0.04647285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00790129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00898675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00116339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009595 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00699544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, C-CEX, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.