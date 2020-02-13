Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

