Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 139,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 96,312 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 176,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 17,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

