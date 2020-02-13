Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MJ Gleeson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 968 ($12.73) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 951.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 856.53. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The firm has a market cap of $537.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

