Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74.40 ($0.98).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.05.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.