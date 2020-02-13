Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 935,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,675,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 234,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,270. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

