Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $1.21 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00033563 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00790129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

