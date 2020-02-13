LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $215.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.59 or 0.06159179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059977 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00128203 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001640 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

