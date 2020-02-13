Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.08. 740,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66.

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,058. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

