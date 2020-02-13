Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.00-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.09. Linde also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.86-1.94 EPS.

NYSE LIN traded up $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $222.70. 1,080,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average of $199.87. Linde has a twelve month low of $165.93 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

