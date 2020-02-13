Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.86-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. Linde also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.00-8.25 EPS.

Linde stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,055. Linde has a 52 week low of $165.93 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

