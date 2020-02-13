Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

Linde stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.26. 2,126,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,298. Linde has a 1 year low of $165.93 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.95.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

