LINKA Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $190,871.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $617.26 or 0.06078679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00120511 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001661 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

