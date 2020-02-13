Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 35,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

