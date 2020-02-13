Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Cap of $713,882.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $713,882.00 and approximately $52,819.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.03479201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00149132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

