Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidity Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.02. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 142,281 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

