Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.02. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

