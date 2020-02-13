Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Tops $222.68 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Lisk has a total market cap of $222.68 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00017975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BitBay, Coinbe and Coindeal. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007797 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,081,342 coins and its circulating supply is 121,995,631 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinbe, Upbit, COSS, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Binance, Poloniex, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bittrex, YoBit, Huobi, BitBay, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Coindeal and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

