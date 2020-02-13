LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Trading Up 36.9% This Week

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $4,052.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

