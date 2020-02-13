Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.06 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.06 billion and approximately $6.34 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $79.05 or 0.00780314 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, LocalTrade, Graviex and Bitlish.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033176 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,071,634 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

