LiteDoge (LDOGE) Market Cap Reaches $56,302.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 40.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 51.6% against the dollar. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $56,302.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.01 or 1.96778494 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024947 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.