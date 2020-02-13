Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.36% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $54,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,541. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,315.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.