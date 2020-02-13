Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LTHM opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.23. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

